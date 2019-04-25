ADL slams bills comparing abortion and Holocaust death toll

ADL says anti-abortion legislation comparing number of abortions to number of Jews murdered in Holocaust is 'totally out of bounds.'

Alabama state lawmakers drew comparisons between the death toll from the Holocaust and from abortion in bills introduced earlier this month, sparking protest from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Sen. Greg Albritton and Rep. Terri Collins, both Republicans, introduced matching bills in the State Senate and House of Representatives to ban abortion except when necessary “to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.”

Both bills compare the death toll from abortions to that of the Holocaust, as well as that of other genocides and violent acts.

The legislation notes that 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis, as well as the number of people killed in Soviet prisons under Joseph Stalin, during China’s “Great Leap Forward” campaign, and in the Cambodian and Rwandan genocides.

“By comparison, more than 50 million babies have been aborted in the United States since the Roe decision in 1973, more than three times the number who were killed in German death camps, Chinese purges, Stalin’s gulags, Cambodian killing fields, and the Rwandan genocide combined,” it says, invoking the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

The Anti-Defamation League called the comparison “totally out of bounds.”

“It belittles the memory of the six million Jews and millions of others who were murdered at the hands of the Nazis and misappropriates a profoundly tragic historical event for political purposes,” ADL spokesman Jake Hyman said in a statement Tuesday.

The ADL also sent a letter to the Alabama House Health Committee earlier this month asking its chair to oppose the bill “because it contains language that is offensive to the Jewish Community and it infringes on Alabamians’ religious freedom.”