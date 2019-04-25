Netanyahu, Rivlin wish Druze community well for Nebi Shu'eib

Rivlin speaks with Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Muwaffak Tarif ahead of Druze holiday. 'The links between us are a bond of life.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a statement Wednesday evening ahead of the Druze Nebi Shu’eib holiday.

"As Prime Minister of Israel I ascribe great importance to strengthening the Druze population. We are enacting a policy of increasing investment in the Druze communities with the goal of reducing gaps and expanding equal opportunity.

"My ears are attentive to your needs, to the stirrings of your hearts – and I promise to give them a thorough response.

"I promised you that I would work for all of your concerns and that I would deal with your distress – and I will do so. You are part of us and we are part of you."

President Reuven Rivlin spoke Wednesday with the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Muwaffak Tarif, and wished him and the Druze community well.

According to Druze tradition, Nebi Shu’eib is Jethro, the son in law of Moses, and his tomb is close to the Horns of Hittin in the Gallilee. Members of the Druze community make a pilgrimage to the tomb during the four-day holiday.

The president sent the sheikh his warmest wishes to the community, noting that the links between us are a "living covenant" built over many years, and that we join in the community’s celebration as we are celebrating Pesach at the same time this year. “The links between us, long-standing and ever-improving, are a bond of life. A true alliance, between equals. Happy holiday to you and to the dear members of the community,” said the president to the sheikh.

The sheikh thanked the president for his good wishes and sent his wishes for the speedy recovery of Nechama, adding “We will pray for her during our holiday wherever we gather.”