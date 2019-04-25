US sanctions individuals, companies for helping Hezbollah

US sanctions two men and three companies for helping Hezbollah avoid US sanctions.

JNS reported that the US has sanctioned two men and three companies for helping Hezbollah avoid US sanctions.

The two men were named as Wael Bazzi and Hassan Tabaja.

Wael Bazzi was sanctioned for acting on the behalf of his father Mohammad Bazzi, who is a well known Hezbollah financier.

Hassan Tabaja was sanctioned for acting on behalf of his brother, Adham Tabaja, who is also a Hezbollah financier.

In addition to the two individuals the United Kingdom-based BSQRD Ltd., Dutch-based Offiscoop and Voltra Transcor Energy BVBA were also sanctioned for trying to help the terror organization bypass sanctions on them.