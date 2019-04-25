Peace with the Palestinians is Tikkun Olam?

Why does the Jewish-American liberal side insist on repairing the world in the context of peace, knowing that this is an hopeless challenge?

Protest against peace talks at PLO offices in Ramallah

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Rabbi Jonathan, spiritual leader of Congregation Ahavath Torah in Stoughton, Massachusetts, a stalwart in the international free speech movement.

They discuss kashrut traditions both Ashkenazi and Sephardi and the scriptural, Kabbalistic contexts of Tikkun Olam versus social justice interpretations by liberal Jewish denominations in the US.

Tikkun Olan in the Kabbalistic traditions mean the obligation of Jews to observe Ha Shem's mitzvah in daily practice of their faith.

That led to discussion of why 9 US liberal American denominations and leftist peace groups have challenged Israeli sovereignty statements of recently elected Israeli PM Netanyahu in a letter to President Trump.

The misguided American Jewish liberal denominations persist in convey the false hopes of peace prospects as an act of Tikkun Olam social justice creating the division between young Jews in America versus those in Israel.