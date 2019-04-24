Survey: Majority of Americans view Israeli government favorably

64% of Americans have a favorable of Israelis, but 51% have an unfavorable view of Israel's government, new survey finds.

A majority of Americans have a negative opinion of the Israeli government, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Nearly two thirds of Americans - 64% - view Israel favorably. However, just 41% view Israel's government favorably, compared to 51% who view the government unfavorably.

The survey, which was conducted from April 1-15 among 10,523 American adults, also found large partisan difference in support for Israel between Republicans and Democrats.

77% of Republicans responded that they had a favorable of the Israeli people, compared to 57% of Democrats.

61% of Republicans said that they had a favorable view of the Israeli government, while 31% had an unfavorable view. Just 26% of Democrats have a favorable view of the Israeli government, while a full two thirds view the Israeli government unfavorably.

Democrats also have a more favorable opinion of the Palestinian Arabs than Republicans. 58% of Democrats view Palestinian Arabs favorably while only 32% of Republicans have a favorable view of Palestinian Arabs.

81% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of the Palestinian Authority, as do 65% of Democrats.

According to the survey, half of Americans believe that US President Donald Trump is taking the right approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict, while 34% believe he favors Israel too much and 6% believe he favors the Palestinian Authority too much.