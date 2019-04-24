Weekly terror report - special Passover edition

On the occasion of Passover, Boomerang joins friends in Judea and Samaria to get a taste of the beauty of the region and its people.

It's Passover, and the Jewish people is celebrating its ancient redemption from slavery to freedom.

The story that began over 3,000 years ago, is still unfolding at this very moment with the restoration of the Jewish people in its ancestral homeland.

Along with the weekly terror attacks against Jews there is also a lot of happiness, gratitude and a deep sense of belonging.

So today, Boomerang joined friends in Judea and Samaria to get a taste of the beauty of the region and its people.