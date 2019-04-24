Suspected murder in Eilat

23-year-old man killed after Arab draws knife, stabs him during fight in southern city of Eilat. Police say incident is criminal felony.

Police are investigating an incident that took place Wednesday evening in the city of Eilat, where a 23-year-old Israeli resident of the south was killed.

A quarrel began between the young man and a 24-year-old Arab during which the Arab drew a knife and stabbed the Israeli youth in the upper body.

The young man, who was critically wounded, was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to Yoseftal Hospital in the city where he died of his wounds. The Arab was also seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The police are treating the killing as a murder and are continuing to investigate the incident