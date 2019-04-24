Greenblatt: Don't spread rumors

US envoy to the Middle East denies reports that peace plan will include confederation between Jordan, Israel and the PA.

US Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt denied reports that the US seeks to establish a confederation between Jordan, Israel and the PA within the framework of its Middle East peace plan.

“@KingAbdullahII & #Jordan are strong US allies. Rumors that our peace vision includes a confederation between Jordan, Israel & the PA, or that the vision contemplates making Jordan the homeland for Palestinians, are incorrect. Please don’t spread rumors,” Greenblatt tweeted Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner addressed the Trump administration peace plan during the Time100 Summit, noting that the plan would entail “tough compromises for both" sides.

"We deal with all the core status issues because you have to do it, but we've also built a robust business plan for the whole region," he said.

"I think that what we do is something that allows for Israel to maintain security, but there will be tough compromises for both," he added.

When asked if the plan would focus on the Two State solution, Kushner said that "if people focus on the old traditional talking points we will never make progress."

"What we will put out is different,” he said, noting the failure of past attempts based on the Two State Solution.

Kushner said that he had hoped to release the plan, which President Trump has called the "deal of the century," last year. However, the administration held off on releasing the plan after the Israeli government announced new elections. He said that the plan will be released after the new coalition is formed.

"Once that's done we'll probably be in the middle of Ramadan, so we'll wait until after Ramadan and then we'll put our plan out," Kushner said.