Watch: Engine on plane headed for Israel emits fire

Spanish site publishes clip of Arkia plane takeoff, during which fire is repeatedly emitted from its engine. Plane back to routine activity.

A site specializing in aviation and based in Spain published today, Wednesday, documentation of a series of explosions that occurred in the engine of an airplane that took off from Barcelona to Israel about a week and a half ago.

The Arkia flight that was carried out on a Boeing 767 plane. In a video of the incident, the plane is seen taking off as fire is repeatedly emitted from its left engine.

The plane turned around and returned to the airport, after which it was grounded for repairs, but since then it has returned to full activity and has already made flights to more distant destinations.