Attempt to attack soldier in Mea Shearim foiled

Police rescue soldier walking through J'lem haredi neighborhood after dozens of extremists gather around him, threatening violence.

Police foiled an attempt by haredi extremists to attack a soldier who came to the haredi Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The incident began when police were called by pedestrians to the Mea Shearim neighborhood, after dozens of extremists gathered around a uniformed soldier walking through the area, shouted at him and threatened to violently attack him.

The police officers dispersed the attackers and helped the soldier to leave the area unharmed.

Police emphasized that they will behave with zero tolerance for similar incidents. "The Israel Police will act with all the tools at its disposal in order to locate those who take part in the verbal or physical attacks of uniformed men, and will bring them to trial."