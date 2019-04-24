Rabbis condemn Sri Lanka suicide bombings

CJV: 'Violence against civilians is abhorrent in all cases, under all circumstances, and hate crimes have no place in civilized society.'

In response to the horrific suicide bombings targeting Christians and tourists in Sri Lanka, Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld, Vice President of the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), made the following statement:

"It only adds to the pain of this atrocity that something as obvious as ‘evil is bad’ needs to be said. Violence against civilians is abhorrent in all cases, under all circumstances, and hate crimes have no place in civilized society."

CJV noted that the statement is precisely the same as that made last month by Rabbi Avrohom Gordimer, Chairman of the Rabbinic Circle of the CJV, following the shootings at mosques in New Zealand. This was a deliberate choice, reflecting the same abhorrence towards all such acts found in the statement itself, the group said.

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America, articulates and advocates for public policy positions based upon traditional Jewish thought.

The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America and Rabbinical Council of America issued a statement as well.

"The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America and Rabbinical Council of America express deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific murders on Sunday at three Christian churches and other locations in Sri Lanka and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the terror attack.

"We stand with our brothers and sisters throughout the world against senseless hatred and bigotry, and the despicable violence they breed. We condemn, in the strongest terms, the horrific murder of innocent people, and the added abhorrence of violence in houses of prayer. We commit to continue to work toward a future in which people of all faiths may respect each other and live together in safety and peace."