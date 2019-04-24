A guest in Samaria: Yair Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu's son Yair visited Samaria Wednesday and toured the Sebastia National Park together with YESHA Council Chairman Yigal Dilmuni and Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

Yair toured the park with his girlfriend. The two saw the antiquities and archaeological findings at the site and heard about the tens of thousands of Israelis who visit the tourist sites in Judea and Samaria during the intermediate days of the Passover holiday.

"Together with all the people of Israel who are currently touring Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, we were happy to host Yair Netanyahu today on a visit to Samaria," concluded Dilmuni. "The tour was an important and interesting experience that deeply conveys the Jewish history of the biblical region ".

Yossi Dagan said, "We are happy to welcome Yair Netanyahu, and this is the second time that we have hosted Yair in Samaria and are impressed by his impressive historical knowledge ... We invite all the people of Israel to continue to flood the sites of nature, history, springs and wineries in Samaria."