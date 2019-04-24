Ramle teen arrested for violent robbery of taxi driver

Police arrest 17-year-old who rode with friends in cab - then beat driver and stole his money.

Israeli police have arrested a 17-year-old resident of the town of Ramle in central Israel, after the teen allegedly assaulted and robbed taxi driver.

The driver filed a police reported last week, after he alleges that he was robbed and assaulted by passengers he had driven from Rishon Letzion to Beer Yaakov.

According to the complaint, three teenagers riding in the taxi, including the suspect now in custody, had their faces covered when they entered the vehicle.

The suspect now in custody, who had been restricted to house arrest at the time for an unrelated offense, sat next to the driver in the front passenger seat.

When the three teens arrived at their destination, the suspect began beating the driver and demanding money. Another passenger grabbed the driver by the throat, forcing him to hand over his money to the three teens. The driver also gave the suspects his cell phones. The three teens then fled the scene.