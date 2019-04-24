Eli Yishai to receive ministry in next government?

Yahad chairman and former Shas leader Eli Yishai says Netanyahu promised him government ministry in exchange for alliance with UTJ.

Yahad part chairman and former Interior Minister Eli Yishai, who once led the Shas party, says Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised to appoint him in the 35th Israeli government in exchange for his deal with the United Torah Judaism party.

According to a report by Hadashot 13, Yishai has claimed that prior to this month’s elections, Prime Minister Netanyahu offered to appoint him as a minister in the next government in exchange for dropping out of the race and endorsing the UTJ party.

Yahad, which Yishai founded ahead of the 2015 elections, narrowly failed to enter the Knesset that year on a joint ticket with the right-wing Otzma Yehudit faction. The party planned an independent bid in this year’s election after talks with the Jewish Home fell through for a joint ticket.

Two weeks before the election, however, Yishai dropped out of the race and endorsed the UTJ party.

The endorsement helped UTJ secure its eight mandate, which it won by a razor-thin margin of just 72 votes.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Yishai claimed Netanyahu had promised him a ministry in the next government if UTJ managed to win eight seats in the Knesset.

While Yishai has turned to Netanyahu to appoint him to a position in the 35th Government of Israel, Interior Minister and Shas chief Aryeh Deri, a long-time rival of Yishai, has reportedly worked to block Yishai from joining the government.