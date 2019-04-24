Death toll in Sri Lanka Easter bombings rises to 359

18 more suspects arrested following wave of deadly bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 359, injured hundreds more.

Crime scene officials inspect the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo

The number of people killed in a string of bombings on Easter Sunday earlier this week has risen to 359, police in Sri Lanka said Wednesday.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the death toll had risen from 321 on Tuesday, but did not breakdown the number of dead by location.

Seven suicide bombers hit hotels and churches in a wave of attacks Sunday, coinciding with the Easter holiday.

Along with the 359 dead, some 500 people were injured in the bombings.

On Tuesday, the ISIS terror organization claimed responsibility for the attacks. Previously, authorities believed that the National Thowheeth Jama’at (NTJ), a Sri Lankan Islamist movement, was responsible for orchestrating the Easter Sunday attacks.

However, a government spokesman had emphasized that NTJ was small and would have required "international support" to carry out such a complex attack.