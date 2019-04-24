Tags:ILTV
Jews in Spiderman video game will observe... Shabbat
Game designers at 'insomniac games' have revealed that Jewish characters in the new Spiderman game for PlayStation 4, observe the Sabbath
Spiderman
istock
