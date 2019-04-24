Bayit Yehudi Chair. denies rumors of tension with NU Chair.

Smotrich responds: 'Rabbi Peretz is a wonderful person and a great partner. It's a pleasure to work with him.'

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, chairman of Bayit Yehudi, addressed the rumors of tension between him and National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize that the relationship between me and my friend Bezalel is excellent. We are partners and work together with great love, and will continue to do so with God's help for the benefit of the people of Israel and Religious Zionism," Rabbi Peretz wrote on Twitter.

The remarks were made following reports in the media that Bayit Yehudi is considering dismantling the partnership with the National Union following the publication of the list of demands for coalition negotiations authored by Smotrich.

In response to Rabbi Peretz's tweet, Smotrich wrote on Twitter, "Thank you, Rabbi Rafi. We will continue with God's help to work together in order to maximize the achievements of Religious Zionism and the state of Israel in the next government."

Smotrich also addressed the rumors on Radio 103FM on Tuesday morning: "I spoke to [Rabbi Peretz] yesterday three times," he said. "He's a wonderful person and a great partner. It's a pleasure to work with him."