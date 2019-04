The Exodus: Aliyah both general and individual, can be factors leading to redemption of the Jews in general as well as Jews individually.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the Exodus from Egypt and Aliyah as something more than just going from one place to another place.

The Exodus as well as Aliyah is something that needs to be done internally as well; that is, internally going from one place to another place. In so doing, getting out of The Exile and also getting The Exile out of the Jew.