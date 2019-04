When will the Messiah finally come? And how might that take place?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz, who makes it his business to write articles on WHEN and HOW the Messiah might arrive on the scene. There are different interpretations and beliefs, and he shares some of them on this show.

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz has written over 2,000 articles on the Messianic Era, for ‘Breaking Israel News’. He is the author of the books, ‘The Hope Merchant’ and ‘Dolphins on the Moon’.