Gil Hoffman talks about the schism between Israeli and American Jews and how it has been exacerbated recently by politics in both countries.

Ahead of a coat-to-coast US speaking tour, Gil Hoffman speaks candidly about how Israel is currently being misunderstood and what can be done to improve the relationship.

Relating the issue to the messages of Passover, he says that questioning can be welcomed without fighting in a happy family. He reminds listeners that the primary commandment on a Jewish holiday is happiness, not stress, and that Passover can enable joy.