The driver of the bus who was involved in the accident yesterday in Beitar Illit, where a three-year-old boy was killed, was interrogated by the police and released under restrictive conditions.

The driver's license was revoked for thirty days. "The driver was questioned by police examiners on suspicion of causing the accident, his license was revoked for 30 days, and at the end of his interrogation he was released under restrictive conditions," said the police. The accident investigation continues.

The accident took place last night on HaHozeh m'Lublin Street in Betar Illit. Eisenberg, originally from New York, came with his family to visit the city for the Passover holiday. Police said initial investigation reveals that for an unknown reason, Baruch, standing on the sidewalk, grabbed his mother's hand while they were together on the sidewalk and he suddenly fell to the road and was hit by the bus. He was found with multi-systemic injury and without vital signs, and the MDA crew was forced to declare his death.

Last Wednesday, he celebrated his "chalakeh" at the tomb of Rebbe Shimon bar Yochai in Meron.

The boy's funeral took place last night at Har Hamenuhot in Jerusalem. The father said Baruch was the only child and was named after his father. "I wanted to bring you in a prayer shawl to Heder," the father said with tears. "You were the first to be named after him and you are the first to meet him up above, to pray with him for the family.

"He would recently say, 'This is also for the best,' for almost everything. When I saw the accident in front of my eyes and realized that prayer wouldn't help, I said time and time again: This is also for the best."