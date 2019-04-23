From next month: American investors to be able to work in Israel

New visa grants temporary residency to US investors, their family members, and employees.

US citizens interested in opening or running business enterprises in Israel will be eligible to apply to be temporary residents in Israel.

The eligibility extends to their employees and family members.

Those interested in applying can submit their request to the Consul at the Israeli Embassy in Washington or the Consulates in New York, Houston, and San Francisco. The request will be examined by an interoffice committee, which will submit its recommendation to Israel's Interior Ministry for approval.

Likewise, Israelis looking to develop, direct, or provide specialized skills to an enterprise in which the owner has invested a substantial amount of capital will be able to apply for the temporary (nonimmigrant) E-2 visa.

"This is important news for businesses and companies," Israel's Foreign Ministry said. "The investor visas in both countries will make things easier for investors and encourage economic activity between the two countries."

The new visas will go into effect on May 1, 2019.