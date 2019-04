Jay Shapiro thinks that the method of using surveys to predict voters' will has gone bankrupt in the last election

Jay Shapiro talks about his personal aversion to participating in political opinion polls and explains why many people have answered surveys related to the recent elections in the opposite way of what they actually voted.

In his opinion, the method of polls can no longer predict the final results and therefore another way must be devised that will try to assess the will of the voters in a way that will make people want to participate.