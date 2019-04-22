How to defeat political and religious extremism

A former State Department official talks about the way to fight against the extremists in Islam.

Ever since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. administrations have tried to both root out terrorist groups that pervert Islam and simultaneously reach out to the Muslim world.

Behind much of that outreach effort was Farah Pandith, a State Department official who served under several presidents, including George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Pandith is a Muslim American who immigrated to the United States as a child from Kashmir, India. She is also the author of a new book, How We Win: How Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurs, Political Visionaries, Enlightened Business Leaders, and Social Media Mavens Can Defeat the Extremist Threat.