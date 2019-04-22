First granddaughter born to Rabbi Achiad

First granddaughter born to Tamar and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger: a daughter to Yinon and Moria Luz.

A first granddaughter was born to Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, who was murdered in the terror attack in Ariel last month. The baby was born to the daughter of the rabbi, Moria Luz and her husband Yinon.

The Ettinger family said, "Your stones are being rebuilt and Israel is arising; you shall yet beat your drums and go out dancing."

Rabbi Ettinger was murdered about a month ago in the attack near Ariel. Ettinger, 47, was a resident of the Israeli town of Eli in Samaria, and is survived by his wife and 12 children, ages one to 20.