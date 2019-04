Doors to 7 mausoleums, 75 air vents stolen from Beth Olam Jewish Cemetery on Queens-Brooklyn border.

A thief stole $30,000 worth of doors and air vents from mausoleums at a historic Jewish cemetery in New York.

The missing doors to seven mausoleums and 75 air vents were reported missing on Sunday from the Beth Olam Jewish Cemetery located on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, the New York Post reported.

The crime occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, according to police.