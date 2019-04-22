The Palestinians are acting against their interests

Rod Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Dan Diker, former Secretary General of the World Jewish Congress, and now Director of the Program to Counter Political Warfare at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Diker is the editor of the Defeating Denormalization—Shared Palestinian and Israeli Perspectives on a New Path to Peace. The English translation of the Hebrew version underlined what the ‘experiment’ revealed in JCPA seminars—The Israeli Palestinian Path to Economic Prosperity.

Diker shared his views that the culture of terrorism, hatred and incentives for these murderous attacks may have prompted recent Trump Administration legislative and executive actions to deny Palestinian Authority funding under the Taylor Force Act, further actions included closure of the Washington, DC office of the PLO and curtailment of US funding for the UNWRA refugee program.

Diker says this is recognition of the evident failure of the corrupt Palestinian Authority incentivizing terrorism.