Judea, Samaria Muslims to visit relatives in Israel, attend Friday Temple Mount prayer, and take off from Ben-Gurion Airport.

The IDF Coordination Unit for Government Activities in the Territories, headed by Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokoun, is preparing for the month of Ramadan that will begin on Monday, May 6th and be marked by Muslims worldwide.

On the recommendation of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a series of civilian measures were approved for the holiday period.

Muslim residents of Judea and Samaria will be able to visit family in pre-'67 Israel between Sunday and Thursday and the Eid al-Fitr feast. Entrance to Friday Temple Mount prayer will be permitted; Muslim Judea and Samaria residents leave via Ben-Gurion Airport will be coordinated; Relatives from Arab countries will be permitted to visit relatives in Judea and Samaria. In addition, activity hours at the crossings will be extended to provide an optimal response to visitors.

Maj. Gen. Abu Rokoun briefed Palestinian Authority officials and the international community on steps and gestures for the holiday and blessed them with "Sahar Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem".

COGAT officers also provided information to the Muslim population and briefed all forces operating in the field about holiday customs and restrictions lest IDF soldiers offend Muslim sensibilities.