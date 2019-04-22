Watch: Police uncover Arab weapon-smuggling gang

An undercover police agent was sent to purchase weapons from Arabs for a sum of tens of thousands of shekels.

The weapons were intended for use in criminal activity and terror attacks.

The undercover agent led the police to arrest four suspects, two of them residents of Anata and the others residents of Shuafat.

The Ofer military court extended the arrest of two of the suspects, against whom indictments were filed on charges of transporting and trading illegal weapons.

"This operation...is one in a long list of operations and activities - intelligence, operational, and investigatory - which Israel Police has carried out in the past few years," a police statement said. "These operations include the courageous, creative, and careful use of agents."

"The determined war fought by Israel Police in cooperation with security forces, and the increased enforcement against severe crimes within Judea and Samaria...especially regarding the sale of weapons which are often used for terror and criminal activities, will continue constantly and we will uncover the criminals and bring them to justice."