Driver still at large following Jerusalem hit-and-run

11-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being hit by car. Police searching for driver who fled the scene.

Police are continuing their searches for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run accident in Jerusalem which left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition.

On Sunday, a car hit the boy on Golda Meir Avenue in the capital, seriously injuring the child. The driver fled the scene and remains at large.

The boy was treated at the scene by MDA and United Hatzalah emergency teams, before being evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem reported Monday morning that the boy remains in critical condition, and is unconscious and on a respirator.

Police say the vehicle involved in the accident was found roughly two hours afterwards near the Israeli town of Givat Zeev, west of Jerusalem.

The suspect wanted in the hit-and-run has been described as a Jewish man in his 20s.