Bar Rafaeli to pay taxes on millions of dollars earned abroad

Israeli model required to pay taxes on some $4.45 million in income earned overseas - unless Supreme Court overturns ruling.

The Central District Court in Lod has rejected an appeal by Israeli model Bar Rafaeli, which was filed following an order by tax authorities requiring her to pay Israeli taxes on millions of dollars in income earned abroad.

If the court's decision is not overturned by Israel's Supreme Court, Refaeli will be required to pay Israeli taxes on some 16 million shekels ($4.45 million) in income earned abroad.

Rafaeli had argued in court that she had established a 'family life' abroad for the years in question, and should therefore not be liable for Israeli taxes for income earned in that period. The court rejected her argument, however, ruling that Israel remained her primary residence.

The ruling was handed down ten days ago, but the court publicized it only on Monday.

Refaeli's lawyers have requested some of the testimonies remain confidential.