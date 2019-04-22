Random ministers, random ministries - an embarrassing waste

"When we joined the government in 2013, I insisted [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu reduce the number of ministers," Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "He raised an eyebrow: 'Why?' 'What do you mean 'why?' I answered. 'Because it's a complete waste of public funds. Extraneous ministries, with extraneous ministers, with extraneous offices and drivers and budgets and staff and accompaniment - it's completely extraneous."

"In our coalition agreement, we specified that the number of ministers would be reduced to 18. Believe me, the State of Israel would have been fine with less than that as well. In Switzerland there are seven ministers. In Germany, a country of 80 million people with Europe's largest economy, there are 14 ministers.

"There's no need to have a 'Jerusalem Affairs Minister' (as former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat explained so clearly). There's no need for a 'Diaspora Affairs Minister,' that's a department in the Foreign Ministry. There's no need for an Intelligence Minister, because the Defense Ministry is responsible for intelligence and the Prime Minister's Office is responsible for the Mossad and Shabak (Israel Security Agency).

"These are just X ministries. It's just a work agreement for those close to him, a way of honoring politicians who will sit in very comfortable office chairs and invent for themselves work that costs money.

"Now Netanyahu is going to create an enormous government with 26 ministers and 6 deputy ministers. Because that's his way of solving political problems: Waste Israeli citizens' money, which they worked hard for, on honoring and indulging politicians who won't do anything."