He stood in line at a buffet - and blew himself up

Eyewitness says Cinnamon Grand terrorist blew himself up while waiting in line for buffet breakfast.

An eyewitness to Sunday's explosion at Colombo's Cinnamon Grand hotel said the terrorist blew himself up while waiting in line for a buffet breakfast, News 12 reported.

The explosion was one of six nearly simultanous blasts, which together killed 290 victims.

The Cinnamon Grand attacker had checked into the hotel under the name "Mohammed Azzam Mohammed."

"There was utter chaos, it was 8:30am and it was busy, it was families," the hotel manager told AFP. "He came up to the top of the queue and set off the blast."

"One of our managers who was welcoming guests was among those killed instantly."

On Sunday night Sri Lanka lifted the curfew imposed after the attacks, allowing citizens and tourists to move about freely.