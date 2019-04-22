Report: Netanyahu offered Kahlon the Foreign Ministry

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered Kulanu Chairman Moshe Kahlon the Foreign Ministry, News 13 reported.

According to the report, Kahlon insisted on remaining in his position as Finance Minister, and he may be allowed to do so.

Netanyahu and Kahlon are scheduled to meet on Thursday for coalition negotiations. Meanwhile, the sides are believed to be discussing the option of integrating Kulanu into the larger Likud party.

Netanyahu is also believed to be considering passing the Override Clause, to allow the Knesset to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a majority of 61 to 65 MKs.

The Justice Ministry is expected to go to MK Yariv Levin (Likud), but Levin, who served as Tourism Minister in the previous Knesset, seems hesitant to accept the Justice Ministry.