What is the current situation in the world, and what might it mean in terms of the redemption process?

How old is mankind? Science says one thing, and the Torah world says something very different, as in a difference of billions of years.

However, there may be no contradiction, which means that when the Talmud says that we are living in the period of history during which Moshiach (the Messiah) is supposed to come, it is accurate.

And not only is it accurate, it is insightful in terms of understanding what is going on today and why, as crazy as it may seem to be.