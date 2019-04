Passover is a very special observance that marks not only the deliverance of the Jewish people, but looks forwards to a future redemption

From the second day of Passover we begin the counting of the Omer, which gives us an opportunity to reflect on our lives and areas that we need to work on leading up to the giving of the Torah on Shavuot.

This week Ira and Rod discuss Passover, the counting of the Omer based on the seven emotional traits, and the physical characteristics that we need to work on and meditate on during the 49 days leading up to the gift of the Torah, given on Shavuot.