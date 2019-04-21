Rabbis 'confident' police will catch arsonists

Head of Moscow yeshiva targeted in arson attack says he trusts Russian government, police, to locate arsonists and bring them to justice.

Conference of European Rabbis President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt and Torat Chaim dean Rabbi Moshe Lebel responded Sunday to the arson fire set Friday night at Moscow's Torat Chaim yeshiva.

The fire was set during the first Pesach (Passover) seder, and is believed to have begun in a storage area for kosher meat.

Swastikas were drawn at the yeshiva’s entrance.

"The Jewish community and yeshiva students are pained at the atrocious act, express deep shock, and thank the Creator of the World for the fact that no one was killed," the two said.

"We celebrated both days of the holiday, happy and uplifted, enveloped in love, and with appropriate security, without worrying. We trust Russia's government and police forces to do everything possible, as they always do for us, in order to prevent such acts.

"We are also confident that they will lay their hands on those responsible for this crime and that they will bring them to justice."