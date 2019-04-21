11-year-old in serious condition in Jerusalem hit and run

Young boy in serious condition after being hit by car in Jerusalem. Police launch search after driver flees the scene.

An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition Sunday night after being hit by a car on Golda Meir Avenue in Jerusalem.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah and MDA were called to the scene and provided first aid care to the child before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The boy, who was initially estimated to be six years old, was later identified as an 11-year-old. His condition, initially listed as critical, was later listed as serious.

Police units called to the scene following the accident have begun searches for the driver, who is said to have fled after hitting the child in what appears to be a hit-and-run accident.

Eli Pollak, vice president of United Hatzalah, described the scene of the accident: “When we got there together with other paramedics from United Hatzalah, we found a boy roughly six years of age who was not breathing and had no heartbeat after being hit by a car.”

“We began to perform advanced resuscitation techniques and continued them as he was evacuated to the hospital.”