Baby chokes on a plastic bag, policeman saves his life

A policeman saves the life on a 10-month-old baby on the first day of Passover in Jaffa.

A 10-month-old baby choked after swallowing a plastic bag on Saturday in the city of Jaffa.

The police, who were summoned to the scene found the family screaming for help and the father holding the baby who was in an advanced stage of suffocation.

One of the policemen took the baby from his father and began pressing his body until the baby spat out a plastic bag, apparently from a chocolate bar he had swallowed earlier.

The baby began breathing normally and the grateful family thanked the policeman for his lifesaving help.