Vacation tragedy: Israeli man dies during trip in Sri Lanka

59-year-old Israeli man drowns in Sri Lanka after flying out to join son on vacation.

An Israeli man visiting Sri Lanka was declared dead in a local hospital Sunday, after suffering a head injury and drowning last week.

The victim, 59-year-old Oded Lechner, was a resident of Kibbutz Beit Keshet in the Lower Galilee in northern Israel.

Lechner had left Israel for a vacation in Sri Lanka roughly two weeks ago, joining his son, who had been on a year-long tour of the region.

During his vacation in Sri Lanka, Lechner went out surfing with his son. While surfing, Lechner suffered a head injury and drowned. Lechner was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and remained unconscious and in serious condition for several days before being declared dead on Sunday.

Lechner is survived by his two children, his parents, a sister, and three brothers. His body will be returned to Israel for burial, though no date has yet been set for the funeral.