Vacation tragedy: Israeli man dies during trip in Sri Lanka

59-year-old Israeli man drowns in Sri Lanka after flying out to join son on vacation.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Oded Lechner
Oded Lechner
Courtesy of the family

An Israeli man visiting Sri Lanka was declared dead in a local hospital Sunday, after suffering a head injury and drowning last week.

The victim, 59-year-old Oded Lechner, was a resident of Kibbutz Beit Keshet in the Lower Galilee in northern Israel.

Lechner had left Israel for a vacation in Sri Lanka roughly two weeks ago, joining his son, who had been on a year-long tour of the region.

During his vacation in Sri Lanka, Lechner went out surfing with his son. While surfing, Lechner suffered a head injury and drowned. Lechner was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and remained unconscious and in serious condition for several days before being declared dead on Sunday.

Lechner is survived by his two children, his parents, a sister, and three brothers. His body will be returned to Israel for burial, though no date has yet been set for the funeral.

