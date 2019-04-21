No Israelis killed or injured in Sri Lanka attacks

30 foreign nationals reported killed in wave of bombing attacks in Sri Lanka. Israeli foreign ministry says Israelis not among casualties.

Some 30 foreign nationals have been identified among the 207 people reported killed in a series of at least eight bombing attacks on hotels and churches in Sri Lanka during the Easter holiday on Sunday.

Sri Lankan Economic Reform Minister Harsha de Silva tweeted that “close to 30 foreigners” had been identified among the initial 160 bodies recovered following the attacks.

At least 20 foreigners were among the dead in Sri Lanka’s capital city, Colombo, hospital officials reported.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday afternoon that it had verified that no Israelis were among either the dead or injured.

In addition to the 207 people reported killed, some 450 more victims were reported injured in the bombing attacks.

Sri Lankan authorities have said that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Two of the terrorists responsible for the attacks have been identified as Zahran Hashim and Abu Mohammed, who reportedly carried out suicide bombing attacks on the Shangri La Hotel in the capital city, Colombo, and a church in Batticaloa, on the eastern coast.