Israeli, Jewish leaders condemn Sri Lanka bombings

Israeli and Jewish leaders leaders condemned the series of deadly bombings which killed at least 190 people and wounded hundreds more in Sri Lanka Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "In the name of the citizens of Israel, it expresses deep shock at the murderous attacks against innocent civilians in Sri Lanka, and Israel is ready to assist the authorities in Sri Lanka at this difficult time."

President of the State Reuven Rivlin condemned the attacks and sent condolences to the families of those killed: "The attacks in Sri Lanka, including against those who were celebrating Easter, are a despicable crime. We are all children of G-d, an attack on one religion is an attack on all of us. Best wishes for the wounded."

Ron Malka, Israel's ambassador to India, also commented on his Twitter account: "We send condolences to the Sri Lankan people at this dark hour. We all have to stand united against terror and we are ready to help our brothers and sisters when necessary."

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said: "World Jewry, together with the enlightened population, condemns the abhorrent terrorist attacks that took place this morning in Sri Lanka and shows zero tolerance for those who use terrorism to further their cause. This attack, which occurred on one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar, serves as a painful reminder that the war on terror must be at the top of the international agenda and to continue unceasingly, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the survivors and send our condolences to those who lost their loved ones in these difficult attacks. "

Chairman of the National Union MK Bezalel Smotrich wrote: "Our condolences to the people of Sri Lanka. Our hearts are with them on this difficult day when Islamic terror strikes with cruelty and indiscriminantly. The entire world must unite and cooperate in an uncompromising struggle against terrorism. Everywhere and of every kind. "