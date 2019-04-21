No agreement on haredi draft

First round of coalition talks between Likud and Yisrael Beytenu conclude this morning. No agreements reached regarding draft of haredim.

Coalition negotiations officially began this morning, Sunday.

The first meeting in Kfar Maccabiah took place between the Likud team, which included Minister Yariv Levin and Netanyahu's close associate Natan Eshel, and a team of Yisrael Beytenu MKs including Oded Forer, Ina Zilbergerach, Roman Grabitz and Aryeh Vishnevetsky.

Yisrael Beytenu said that "During the meeting, which took place in a pleasant atmosphere, representatives of Yisrael Beyteinu presented the basic demands of the party to enter the next government on matters of security, immigration and absorption, and religion and state.”

“The parties agreed to meet again in the near future for the continuation of the negotiations."