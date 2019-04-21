France congratulates Netanyahu on winning premiership

France says it hopes formation of new gov. will 'make it possible to revive the peace process and achieve a two-State solution.'

France offered its congratulations to Benyamin Netanyahu, who was asked by President Rivlin to form the next Israeli government following Israel’s legislative elections on April 9.

"France has a relationship with Israel that is characterized by extraordinary friendship," the French embassy in Israel said in a message. "It will work with the new Israeli government to expand cooperation in every area, and will continue the dialogue on regional and security issues."

"France also hopes that the formation of a new government will make it possible to decisively revive the Middle East peace process and to achieve a two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in accordance with internationally agreed parameters."

French President Macron wrote to Benyamin Netanyahu to congratulate him and convey the same messages.