Likud's offer to compensate Smotrich

The Likud party hopes to reserve the defense portfolio for itself and is preparing a counter-offer to compensate National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich, who has demanded to be named justice minister.

As part of the conversation, the Likud plans to offer Smotrich the Housing Ministry and to make the ministry more attractive by increasing its powers.

First and foremost, the Likud proposes to return the Israel Land Administration to the Housing Ministry. The Israel Land Administration (ILA) was the most significant arm in the ministry before it was transferred to the Finance Ministry at the beginning of the last government, and its return would make the ministry much more effective.



In addition, the Likud proposes to transfer the Settlement Division to the Housing Ministry. The Settlement Division is the most significant executive body in Judea and Samaria and the United Right does want to control the office.

At the same time, they sent messages to the chairman of the United Right, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, according to which they would agree to give the education portfolio to the party, as demanded by the right-wing parties, but made it clear that they wanted to give the portfolio Rabbi Peretz and not Smotrich.



A source close to Smotrich said in response that they would not agree to give up the justice and education ministries despite attempts to entice them to take other cases. According to the source, they intend to demand control of the Settlement Division in any case, in addition to their demand to receive the justice portfolio.

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi of the Likud said in the broadcast that the United Right should understand that the Likud has a reasonable demand to hold significant portfolios, and that the justice portfolio is one of them. "I believe that in the end, when you come to the negotiations, everyone spreads out his desires, and it is impossible for everyone to fulfill all his desires, not even us, we will eventually establish a harmonious government and everyone will be happy."