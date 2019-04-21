Hamas: Israel to allow dual-use goods into Gaza

Hamas member says Israel has agreed to allow 30% of items banned for potential use in terrorist activities into Gaza.

Khalil al-Haya, a member of the Hamas political bureau and a senior member of the movement in the Gaza Strip, praised the impact of the "Palestinian struggle" against Israel, including the 'March of Return,' in light of the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, al-Haya detailed some of the clauses of the understandings reached with Israel, including:

Increasing the supply of electricity from Israel to the Gaza Strip via power line 161.

The lifting of the "siege" in exchange for a freeze on the use of the "violent means" of the processions of return that will continue in their various characteristics.

Employing some 8,000 people in UN projects in the Gaza Strip.

Execution of welfare programs.

Removal of the prohibition on the introduction of dual use materials (which can be used for both military and civilian purposes) to the Gaza Strip. According to him, Hamas has managed to remove more than 30 percent of the items from the list of prohibited substances.

Re-operation of industrial zones in Karni and Beit Hanoun.

Extending the permitted fishing area to 15 miles.