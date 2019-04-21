Danon eulogizes head of UN peacekeepers in Golan Heights

Israeli Amb. to the UN Danny Danon praises UNDOF commander Major General Francis Vib-Sanzari's 'experience and leadership' in guiding UNDOF.

Israel's envoy to the UN, Danny Danon, on Saturday eulogized Major General Francis Vib-Sanzari, commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights, saying that "his experience and leadership guided UNDOF in a complex and challenging period that included Iranian entrenchment in Syria and Hezbollah activity in the area that challenged the force in their work."

Ambassador Danon issued a condolence note on behalf of Israel to the general's family.

The IDF published a statement on Saturday night, saying, "IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, IDF officers, and soldiers are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of the UNDOF head Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri. His hard work and unwavering commitment to regional stability were truly appreciated. He will be sorely missed."

Vib-Sanzari died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Friday during a visit to Eilat at the age of 62.

Vib-Sanziri, who has headed UNDOF since October 2017, was originally from Ghana. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.