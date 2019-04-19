Macron congratulates Netanyahu, stresses 'two-state solution'

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu via a letter on Thursday over his election victory and expressed hope that the new Israeli government will work toward a “two-state solution”.

“France has a relationship with Israel that is characterized by extraordinary friendship. It will work with the new Israeli government to expand cooperation in every area, and will continue the dialogue on regional and security issues,” France’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Friday.

“France also hopes that the formation of a new government will make it possible to decisively revive the Middle East peace process and to achieve a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in accordance with internationally agreed parameters,” the statement added.

President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday evening officially entrusted Netanyahu with the task of forming the next government.

Once the president has entrusted a Knesset member with the task of forming a government, that candidate has 28 days to do so, according to Basic Law: The Government (2001). If required, the president is authorized to grant an extension of up to 14 additional days to the candidate.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated Netanyahu on his election victory and similarly said that Germany believes that the two-state solution is the right solution for the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Both statements come ahead of the publication of the Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of the Century” for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the US peace plan will be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June.

On Sunday, former European officials, including former prime ministers and foreign ministers, called on the European Union to reject Trump's proposed peace plan.

According to the officials, who wrote a letter published in The Guardian newspaper, Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century" is one-sided and biased against the PA.

