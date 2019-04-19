UK Labour makes faux pas with Passover greeting

British Labour Party wishes Jews a happy Passover, but includes an illustration of bread in the greeting.

The British Labour Party on Friday reached out to the Jewish community and wished it a happy Passover holiday, but its efforts were compounded by a blunder.

The greeting, posted on Twitter by London Labour, wished a “Happy Passover from everyone at Labour.” However, it was accompanied by an illustration of a glass of wine and a loaf of bread, which is, of course, not eaten on Passover.

The party ultimately replaced the non-kosher tweet with another greeting that included no illustration.

The blunder comes amid tensions between the Labour Party and British Jews over anti-Semitism in Labour.

Dozens of Labour members have been suspended and expelled from the party due to anti-Semitism over the last few years.

A report released in October of 2016 determined that the Labour party’s leadership is failing to seriously confront the anti-Semitism among its ranks.

More recently, nine Labour lawmakers left the party over its failure to tackle the problem of hatred toward Jews among party supporters and leaders.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire not only for failing to tackle the anti-Semitism in the party but also for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

Corbyn insists he is not an anti-Semite. In an interview with the BBC in September of 2018 he described anti-Semitism “as a scourge in any society, I have opposed it all my life…I have spent my whole life opposing racism in any form and I will die fighting racism."

