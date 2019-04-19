The neo-Nazi who changed my life

How can a three hour conversation move a man raised as an Evangelical Christian to examine the truth of Judaism?

What happened on the streets of Chicago to make a person view Israeli terror as a safer option?

Tune in to meet David Yehuda Yates tell of his journey from Christianity to Judaism. Listen to his detailed description of getting shot by a neo-Nazi one Friday night on his way to synagogue, and how it changed the way he looked at making kiddush. Meet a sensitive, intelligent person who has experienced miracles.